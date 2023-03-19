Thirsty’s to feature cannabidiol oil on new pure burger

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Thirsty’s Burgers team is bringing a healthier option to the menu.

A collaboration with Pure Shenandoah brings the “Pure Salmon Burger” — a seasoned salmon patty, topped with ingredients like avocado, melted Havarti cheese caramelized onions, and 15 milligrams of cannabidiol-infused butter on the buns.

“It’s a healthy option because it helps your immune system. It helps your anxiety. It helps you sleep. Whenever I want to get calm, it helps me relax, so why not put it on a burger? Why not put it on an item?” Thirsty’s Burgers Owner Rey Gotay said.

Gotay said CBD is trending in the food industry. He hopes that, by adding the item, people will become aware of its benefits.

“Not a lot of people have knowledge of what CBD is and what it’s become so far at our times, and that’s why our collaboration with Pure Shenandoah is merged,” Gotay said.

Educational facts on CBD will be added to the menu, as well as explaining the partnership with Pure Shenandoah.

Only people ages 21 and older can order CBD butter for their burgers. The Pure Salmon Burger will be available starting Tuesday, March 21.

