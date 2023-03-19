Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Thirsty’s to feature cannabidiol oil on new pure burger

Thirsty's adds CBD butter to the menu.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Thirsty’s Burgers team is bringing a healthier option to the menu.

A collaboration with Pure Shenandoah brings the “Pure Salmon Burger” — a seasoned salmon patty, topped with ingredients like avocado, melted Havarti cheese caramelized onions, and 15 milligrams of cannabidiol-infused butter on the buns.

“It’s a healthy option because it helps your immune system. It helps your anxiety. It helps you sleep. Whenever I want to get calm, it helps me relax, so why not put it on a burger? Why not put it on an item?” Thirsty’s Burgers Owner Rey Gotay said.

Gotay said CBD is trending in the food industry. He hopes that, by adding the item, people will become aware of its benefits.

“Not a lot of people have knowledge of what CBD is and what it’s become so far at our times, and that’s why our collaboration with Pure Shenandoah is merged,” Gotay said.

Educational facts on CBD will be added to the menu, as well as explaining the partnership with Pure Shenandoah.

Only people ages 21 and older can order CBD butter for their burgers. The Pure Salmon Burger will be available starting Tuesday, March 21.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Youngkin orders flags lowered
A VDOT view of traffic backups on I-81 S
Tractor trailer crash causes major delays on I-81
Fire Lights Generic
Staunton greenhouse catches fire Thursday night
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
This year, blueberries and green beans were added to the list.
New produce added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold temperatures rest of weekend
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/18/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/18/2023
Drumheller says upcycling extends the life expectancy of renewable products just like recycling.
Upcycling takes recycling options beyond the bins
THIRSTY'S BURGERS
THIRSTY'S BURGERS