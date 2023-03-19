Traveling circus return to Harrisonburg comes with big top growth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Do Portugal International Circus described its second year in Harrisonburg as a triumphant return. The circus was so popular last year that an extra week was added this time.

Performers said their circus is meant to bring joy to the audience. They want to create a space where anyone can have fun for a few hours.

The show is back because of popular demand which gave the circus inspiration to expand on what people come to see

“We have a quick change act, which is spectacular. We have a new juggling act, we’ve got more dancers; basically, we’ve taken peoples favorites, and we’ve just added extra and made everything bigger and better than last year,” Trapeze Artist Disa Carneol said.

Additions include an extra motorcycle in the finale, another juggler, and a quick-change act. (WHSV)

Everyone part of the circus is grateful that people appreciate their art.

Shows are happening at the Valley Mall until March 26, but the plan is for this circus to make Harrisonburg an annual stop. The schedule runs as Monday- Friday shows are at 7:30 p.m, Saturday’s shows are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m, and the final Sunday only has shows at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

