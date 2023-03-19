Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Upcycling takes recycling options beyond the bins

Local refill shop talks about upcycling.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - March 18 is World Recycling Day. Recycling centers in the Valley are becoming more inclusive with what they can accept, but advocates know recycling becomes even more beneficial for the planet when a product can be used again.

Refill Renew in Staunton knows the world around us is more sustainable than what can be sorted out in bins. Owner Mandy Drumheller said upcycling is a great alternative for recyclables to get reused creatively.

“Those products that you did want to recycle are going to get new life. For instance, coasters from Pop Plastic are made from #2 and #5 plastics that couldn’t be recycled, but now they have a new opportunity in your home that you’ll use for a long time,” Drumheller said.

Global statistics say only 9% of all recycling actually gets recycled, according to Refill Renew. Its best advice for reducing plastic from our oceans and landfills is to reuse the bottles we already have.

Drumheller said upcycling extends the life expectancy of renewable products just like recycling. One of the first ways to start at places like Refill Renew is by bringing clean bottles and jars.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Youngkin orders flags lowered
A VDOT view of traffic backups on I-81 S
Tractor trailer crash causes major delays on I-81
Fire Lights Generic
Staunton greenhouse catches fire Thursday night
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
This year, blueberries and green beans were added to the list.
New produce added to ‘Dirty Dozen’ list

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold temperatures rest of weekend
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/18/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 3/18/2023
Only people ages 21 and older can order CBD butter for their burgers.
Thirsty’s to feature cannabidiol oil on new pure burger
THIRSTY'S BURGERS
THIRSTY'S BURGERS