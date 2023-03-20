Augusta Christian Academy preparing to open this summer in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Construction of a new private school is underway in Fishersville.

A team of community members have been working to make Augusta Christian Academy a reality since last year, and work is already being done to make it happen just in time for the new school year.

ACA is located on Parkway Lane, just off Tinkling Spring Road. It’s an outreach ministry of Crossroads Baptist Church.

The school’s Executive Director, Vanessa Mundie said even before the pandemic there was an increase in families across the commonwealth choosing to homeschool their child or enroll them in a private school.

And now, a quality and affordable education is a top priority for many families that have experienced learning loss or financial strain over the last few years.

However, Mundie explained many private schools in the area have wait lists to enroll more students. So, with her 20 years of experience in Augusta County Public Schools, Mundie is helping establish ACA as another option to help support more local families.

“All of our teachers are highly qualified and highly certified, and so being able to provide a quality education but also build biblical foundation, supporting their social needs, their emotional needs, then also serving as a resource to the whole family,” Mundie said.

The school will be able to accommodate 215 students, and it will have a focus on small classroom sizes to give students pre-k through 8th grade more opportunities for one-on-one learning.

“Our {nine} classrooms are very large classrooms, so each room is a minimum of 800 square feet. We are able to house 25 to 27 students very comfortably; however, our goal is to work to keep a small student-teacher ratio, and looking at no more than 12 to 15 students per adult in each of our grade-level classrooms,” Mundie said. “In our pre-school program... Those classes will follow a 1:10 ratio.”

As the school grows, Mundie said the plan is to create more space and programs to accommodate 9th-12th graders as well.

Construction of ACA started in January 2023 and is expected to be ready for an open house in early spring with classes beginning in August.

“We are currently enrolling students. We’re excited to say that many families join us and sign up on a weekly basis,” Mundie said.

You can enroll your child and learn more about ACA by going to acavirginia.org. The website also has a link to fill out a financial aid application.

“One of our main goals is to work to reduce the financial barrier that many families face when they’re looking at providing a private education for their students,” Mundie said.

The entire school is funded through donations and community contributions. At the beginning of March, ACA hosted a sponsorship dinner where several local businesses and individuals were able to learn more about the school and how to contribute to its mission.

ACA will also be hosting several community events to raise money. On Saturday, April 1, there will be a color run on at Woodrow Wilson Workforce Center starting at 9 a.m. There will be a 50-yard tot trot, a one-mile fun run, and a 5k.

On June 9th, ACA will have a community golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.

