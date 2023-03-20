Elkton looking to expand town limits

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday night the Elkton Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed boundary adjustment with Rockingham County. It marks the first opportunity for public input on the proposed boundary line that would extend Elkton’s town limits.

The proposed change would bring just over 175 acres of property to the southwest of Elkton into the town’s limits. The extension would encompass around 53 residential properties and 10 commercial properties.

Back in 2021, Elkton granted a number of requests for out-of-town public water and sewer connections in the area which prompted the town council to begin looking into making the properties a part of the town.

“The town’s providing public water and sewer services to I think about 46, 47 or so of the property owners in that area so it just helps with the maintenance and upkeep of the system as well just by looping them into town,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden. “Right now town residents are the ones that are helping maintain those systems and provide public safety and things along those lines. So this just assists with those users of those water and sewer services helping to pay toward those town services.”

There won’t be any action on the boundary change on Monday as the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will also have to hold a public hearing in the coming weeks.

As the county and town work through the process, the new boundary line could change.

“The surveys that have gone out already that were publicized and were shared with residents that were interested in seeing those, that line can’t get any bigger but we can decrease properties as council sees fit or the Board of Supervisors sees fit,” said Gooden.

During Monday’s meeting, the council will also consider a rezoning request related to the expansion of the Elkton Rescue Squad building on Blue and Gold Drive as well as make a loan request to VDH to help fund improvements to the town’s water system.

The council could also appoint an interim council member to fill the vacant seat of former council member Steve America who resigned earlier this year. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Elkton Area Community Center.

