Harrisonburg Firefighters urge smoke detector safety with door-to-door installs

Residents already had precaution on the brain which helped the firefighters make sixty homes...
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department brought smoke alarms up to code across an entire neighborhood. The after-fire canvass took a calm approach to help people before an emergency strikes.

Residents already had precautions on the brain which helped the firefighters make sixty homes safer in two hours.

“We were making corrections so not every single house we wanted to do we have to make it but it at least allowed us to check them; make sure the smoke alarms are in-date, make sure that they had carbon monoxide alarms, if they have fuel-burning appliances we just check off everything possible,” HFD Public Education Officer Erin Stehle said.

The department knows that dead batteries and expired alarms put people at risk. Stehle says the early warning signs of an alarm are how people can get out in time during a fire.

Firefighters assure that we are all in this together when it comes to safety.

“Where are people dying in a fire? At home. Home is supposed to be your safe haven, so let’s keep it protected, let’s work together and, if people have questions, we’re here for you,” Stehle said.

According to the National Fire Protective Association, almost two-thirds of home fire deaths happen in homes without smoke alarms or working alarms. Smoke alarms should be checked regularly but replaced every ten years.

Stehle wants people to know that the door is always open when anyone needs help with their smoke detector.

