Harrisonburg man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting state trooper

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a man from Harrisonburg is in jail on multiple charges, including assaulting a state trooper.

According to a press release from the VSP, Alberto Bravo Jr., 31 was reportedly charged with one felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of child endangerment, one felony count of brandishing a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of assault on a family member.

The incident began Sunday around 1:23 p.m. when a state trooper was located in an emergency crossover on Interstate 81 at the 242 mile marker. A passenger car pulled into the crossover and its driver, an adult female, approached the trooper asking for help. The VSP say she told the trooper her passenger, Bravo, was assaulting her as they were driving along I-81. Moments into their conversation, Bravo allegedly got out of the vehicle showing a firearm and assaulted the female. As the trooper intervened to protect the female, Bravo reportedly attacked the trooper and a struggle ensued. Bravo was taken into custody and transported to Rockingham County Jail.

Bravo is being held without bond.

The trooper was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to the VSP.

The VSP also say that there were three young children in the car, but no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.