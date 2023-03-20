Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke people have been arrested in a drug operation that led to the seizure of a street value of $1,051,367 in drugs, according to Virginia State Police.

March 16, 2023, the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Riverside Terrace SE in Roanoke, as a result of a long-term drug investigation involving several counties in the Roanoke area, including Bedford, Alleghany and Botetourt, according to police.

Police seized about 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.1 ounces of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 9.2 ounces of marijuana, 57 doses of Suboxone and 33.5 doses of prescription pills, plus 20 firearms and $6,647 in U.S. currency. 

Caption

Ronnie Edward Niday, 19, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

Shawn Michael McCraw, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Ashley Nicole Bobbitt, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

All are being held with no bond at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
New Market Rebels baseball park
New Market baseball team announces departure
Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro.
Waynesboro shooting suspect in custody, WPD says
Generic
Harrisonburg man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting state trooper
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Liberty University in April
Mandy Bartholomew: Childcare in Harrisonburg - March 22
Mandy Bartholomew: Childcare in Harrisonburg - March 22
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
VSP
One dead after vehicle catches fire in Nelson County, VSP says
Dennis Martin, charged in connection with the deaths of five horses and a dog allegedly at the...
Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged