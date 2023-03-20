Draw Your Weather
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested

FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a school building, news outlets report.
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a school building, news outlets report.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school on Monday morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.

The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break, according to police and school district officials.

One student was injured by gunfire, another was hurt by “debris from the shooting,” and both are getting medical care, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster. She could not immediately provide further information on the student’s identities or conditions.

Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the Lamar High School building and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. They said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m. but have not released more information on the shooter.

The school was placed on lockdown during the shooting and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Foster said. She said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start. Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate. Foster said the district is in the process of setting up a place for children to be reunited with their guardians.

