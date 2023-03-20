Draw Your Weather
The Spring Equinox comes this week. What is it?

The first day of spring is Monday
(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Spring Equinox is this week! Learn what that means and catch the Moon with other planets this week!

SPRING EQUINOX

At 5:24 pm Monday, the Spring Equinox will occur. This is when the Sun is directly over the Earth’s equator, meaning everyone on Earth sees roughly the same amount of day and night. The Sun’s direct light will continue its movement northward as days in the Northern Hemisphere get longer, and days in the Southern Hemisphere get shorter. The Spring Equinox is also when the rate of daylight added is at its highest for the Northern Hemisphere while the rate of nighttime added in the Southern Hemisphere is at its highest. This marks the official beginning of spring.

The Spring Equinox is Monday. Spring begins at 5:24 pm!
(WHSV)

THE MOON AND JUPITER

On Wednesday after sunset, Jupiter and the Moon will be located together in the western sky. The Moon will be about a thumb’s width to Jupiter’s upper left and will be able to share the same view in binoculars. The Moon will be very, very thin (only 2% illuminated). You’ll have a tight window to view the duo as they will set about an hour after sunset. Venus will be much higher up to the upper left of the Moon and Jupiter. Cloud cover will also likely be a factor as well but if we get some breaks in the clouds, you may be able to catch it.

The Moon will be just above Jupiter Wednesday evening. Look to the west just after sunset to...
(WHSV)

THE MOON, VENUS, AND JUPITER

On Thursday and Friday evenings after sunset, Venus will join the field of view with the Moon and Jupiter. The Moon will still be very thin but the trio will set up a great photo opportunity in the western sky after sunset. Again, there will be a tight window as Jupiter sets about an hour after sunset. Both evenings will have a lot of cloud cover but if we can get some break in the clouds, it’s possible that it could be viewable.

Catch the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter close together Thursday and Friday evening just after sunset.
(WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 17 minutes of daylight. By March 27th, we will have 12 hours and 25 minutes of daylight and 11 hours and 35 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 7:19 am to 7:08 am while sunsets move from 7:27 pm to 7:33 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Mar 207:19 am7:27 pm12 hrs, 8 mins
Mar 217:17 am7:28 pm12 hrs, 11 mins
Mar 227:16 am7:29 pm12 hrs, 13 mins
Mar 237:14 am7:30 pm12 hrs, 16 mins
Mar 247:13 am7:31 pm12 hrs, 18 min
Mar 257:11 am7:32 pm12 hrs, 21 mins
Mar 267:09 am7:32 pm12 hrs, 23 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Tue Mar 21, 8:41 pm3 min12°10° above NW10° above N
Sun Mar 26, 9:33 pm1 min14°10° above NNW14° above N

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
New MoonMarch 21st, 1:23 pm
First Quarter MoonMarch 28th, 10:32 pm
Full MoonApril 6th, 12:34 am
Third Quarter MoonApril 13th, 5:11 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets around 10:30 pm in the west

Mars: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest just after 2:30 am

Jupiter: In the western sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets just after 8:30 pm in the west

Saturn: Not in sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in the sky just after 6 am in the east-southeastern sky

