Staunton parks replacing trees lost in severe thunderstorm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A strong thunderstorm that happened last July caused Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall Parks to lose around 142 trees.

“When we finished with the cleanup work we had found we had lost around 142 shade trees to the storm,” said Matthew Sensabaugh, with Staunton Parks and Recreation.

The city is working to replace all the trees that were lost in the storm.

According to Sensabaugh, they received two donations to aid their efforts to replace the lost trees.

“We’ve been aided by two generous donations. The first one is from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. They donated the funds to purchase eighty replacement trees and that was a gift in honor of Susan Blackley, Susan was our first city horticulturist many years ago. Also the folks over at the Augusta Garden Club pitched in and donated enough funds to replace nine trees.” Sensabaugh said.

The parks started planting trees last fall and their goal is to have all the trees planted by fall of 2023 according to Sensabaugh.

