Temps climbing to start the week

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures quickly rising into the 30s. Lots of sunshine throughout the day and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clear skies for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Mainly clear overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold as temperatures rise into the 30s. Increasing clouds for the afternoon as it turns partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Increasing clouds throughout the night and turning chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mainly cloudy throughout the day with a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Breezy by the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon but most if not all stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy during the evening as the breeze lets up and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of clouds throughout the day with some peeks of sunshine and windy. Winds gusting at 25-35 mph, up to 40 mph on higher ridges and mountains. A warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. The breeze lets up by sunset as temperatures will be in the 70s to start the evening. Mostly cloudy for the night with a few spotty showers after midnight. Pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures rising into the 60s. Overcast throughout the day with on and off scattered showers. Mild and breezy throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will continue to be on and off through the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s and the breeze lets up. Rain showers increase in coverage for the overnight hours as lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 50s. Most rain tapers off by the afternoon as the sun comes out and clouds decrease. Pleasant and windy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds gusting at 20-30 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

