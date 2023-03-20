Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Testing and knowing status encouraged for HIV awareness

How frequently someone should get tested depends on their risk factors and if they have reason...
How frequently someone should get tested depends on their risk factors and if they have reason to believe that they might have been exposed to HIV.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - March 20 is National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, a day to promote HIV testing, prevention, and treatment in American Indian, Alaska Native, & Native Hawaiian communities. Health advocates are pushing more people to get tested for HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis c. HIV Is not easy to get from simple interactions, but it can happen to anyone.

Strength In Peers prioritizes testing because it is the most accurate way to be sure. Its work with the Virginia Department of Health reveals HIV is still prevalent along with the epidemic wave of Hepatitis C. VDH said that HIV can worsen into AIDS if not treated.

The leadership said staying above the wave for any of these diseases starts with understanding what your status is.

Hepatitis C is contractible by going into high level water with an open wound. The test is not invasive by any means, but it does take twenty minutes and the courage to ask for one.

“It’s a finger prick, and that single little drop of blood can be used to test you both HIV and Hepatitis C,” Strength in Peers Executive Director Nicky Fadley said.

People can get resources as they wait for results, including education on how to protect themselves and those around them. How frequently someone should get tested depends on their risk factors and if they have reason to believe that they might have been exposed to HIV.

Strength In Peers has free testing for HIV and Hepatitis C every week on Fridays from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Office on 917 North Main Street. Appointments for another day can happen with a phone call.

There are no eligibility requirements and all testing is free and confidential.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staunton Police Department (FILE)
Staunton Police investigate Friday night robbery
Only people ages 21 and older can order CBD butter for their burgers.
Thirsty’s to feature cannabidiol oil on new pure burger
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
Virginia flag (FILE)
Youngkin orders flags lowered
Performers say their circus is meant to bring joy to the audience.
Traveling circus return to Harrisonburg comes with big top growth

Latest News

Staunton, VA
Staunton parks replacing trees lost in severe thunderstorm
Residents already had precaution on the brain which helped the firefighters make sixty homes...
Harrisonburg Firefighters urge smoke detector safety with door-to-door installs
The proposed change would bring just over 175 acres of property to the southwest of Elkton into...
Elkton looking to expand town limits
Staunton Farmers Market starts 31st season on April 1st
Staunton Farmers Market starts 31st season on April 1st