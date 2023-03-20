Missing Franklin County girls may be in Pulaski

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Beth Trainer and Shyanne Fightmaster have been reported missing out of Franklin Co. after being seen at Franklin Co. High School.

Rocky Mount Police say they have information that the girls may be in the Pulaski area in the company of Melissa Trainer. They don ‘t have the girls’ clothing descriptions. Police are referring to the girls as runaways.

Contact (540) 483-3000 with information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.