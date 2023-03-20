Draw Your Weather
WATCH: Alleghany deputies say missing man may have been victim of foul play

Donald Kelley.
Donald Kelley.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says a man who’s been missing for nearly a year may have been the victim of foul play.

Deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kelley was last reported seen April 1, 2022, and was reported missing a week later.

Phone records indicate Kelley’s phone was last used March 26, 2022. Deputies say this led them to believe Kelley had been missing for 14 days prior to their investigation.

The sheriff’s office turned over its entire case file to the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review and determination on how to proceed with the case.

The case is considered to be an active homicide/missing person investigation.

Anyone with information on Kelley’s location or the location of the 2002 Kia Sportage he was allegedly driving is asked to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.

