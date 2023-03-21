Draw Your Weather
Augusta County Board of Supervisors announce Steve Morelli’s resignation

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At Monday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors staff briefing, it was announced that board member Steve Morelli had submitted a letter of resignation.

Morelli was the supervisor for the South River District, he began his term with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 2020.

In a statement to WHSV on Monday, Morelli said

I had a great time working with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. I met a lot of good people in the community and I hope the short time I was there made it a little bit better than I found it.

Morelli cited personal reasons for his resignation but said it wasn’t an easy decision.

His term was set to expire at the end of the year.

