Augusta County Board of Supervisors announce Steve Morelli’s resignation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At Monday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors staff briefing, it was announced that board member Steve Morelli had submitted a letter of resignation.

Morelli was the supervisor for the South River District, he began his term with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 2020.

In a statement to WHSV on Monday, Morelli said

I had a great time working with the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. I met a lot of good people in the community and I hope the short time I was there made it a little bit better than I found it.

Morelli cited personal reasons for his resignation but said it wasn’t an easy decision.

His term was set to expire at the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.