Fire engulfs Fort Defiance home, ACFR says

Augusta County Fire-Rescue says a house was fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.
Augusta County Fire-Rescue says a house was fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Fire-Rescue says a fire engulfed a house on Chetola Trail in Fort Defiance Monday afternoon.

Fire-Rescue Chief Greg Schacht confirmed the fire, and said they got a call around 2:00 p.m. and once units arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Schacht says the homeowners are reportedly out of town, and it is not known what started the fire.

The fire is still under investigation, and WHSV will provide any updates once we receive them.

