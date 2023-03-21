Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU baseball takes 8-6 win over Radford, improves to 13-9 overall

JMU baseball takes 8-6 win over Radford, improves to 13-9 overall
JMU baseball takes 8-6 win over Radford, improves to 13-9 overall
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the Sun Belt opening series to Coastal Carolina, James Madison baseball rolled to an 8-6 win over Radford.

The Dukes improve to 13-9 overall. Junior pitcher Joe Vogatsky tossed a shutout inning in the ninth to close out the victory. Sophomore Fenwick Trimble and graduate student Jaylon Lee led the Dukes with three RBIs each.

James Madison is back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. ET as the Dukes face Arkansas State on the road.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic
Harrisonburg man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting state trooper
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play

Latest News

Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins back at UVA to ‘keep legacy going’ for teammates who died
New Market Rebels baseball park
New Market baseball team announces departure
JMU Football hosts Pro Day
JMU Football hosts Pro Day
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Braylee Corbin
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Braylee Corbin