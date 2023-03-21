JMU baseball takes 8-6 win over Radford, improves to 13-9 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the Sun Belt opening series to Coastal Carolina, James Madison baseball rolled to an 8-6 win over Radford.

The Dukes improve to 13-9 overall. Junior pitcher Joe Vogatsky tossed a shutout inning in the ninth to close out the victory. Sophomore Fenwick Trimble and graduate student Jaylon Lee led the Dukes with three RBIs each.

James Madison is back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. ET as the Dukes face Arkansas State on the road.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.