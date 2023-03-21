JMU Football hosts Pro Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program hosted a Pro Day with over 20 NFL scouts in attendance Monday afternoon.

There were 12 Dukes who participated, showcasing their skills in the weight room and on the field. Defensive lineman Jamare Edwards and tight end Noah Turner both performed 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Wide receiver Kris Thornton took flight on the vertical jump as the 5′8′' redshirt senior notched a 41″ jump. Players also performed in the broad jump, shuttle run, 3-cone drill, 40-yard dash, and individual position drills in an effort to improve their stock heading into the upcoming NFL Draft.

The following JMU players took part in Monday’s Pro Day:

Percy Agyei Obese, RB

Todd Centeio, QB

Sam Clark, P

Kyle Davis, LS

Jamare Edwards, DL

Terrance Green Jr., WR

Sam Kidd, S

Drew Painter, TE

Devin Ravenel, WR

Jordan Swann, CB

Noah Turner, TE

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.