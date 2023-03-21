The Little Grill reopens

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After temporarily closing down, the Little Grill in Harrisonburg has reopened its doors to the public. Although there are some changes to the restaurant, the Little Grill still has some old charm.

“I’ve always had what I call an irrational attachment to The Little Grill,” said Ron Copeland, owner of The Little Grill, “ever since I was in college at JMU I just have loved it, so it’s fun really. It’s like being with an old friend.”

“It’s my favorite restaurant in town, for me personally,” said Jeff Gorman, a frequent customer of the Little Grill, “I played in a rock band called Illiterate Light and this is where we formed. We toured all over the country and the first time my bandmate and I ever played music together was on that stage.”

When asked about why anyone who hasn’t been to The Little Grill should stop by, Gorman was happy to answer.

“You should take a visit because it’s a totally unique, cool spot. The food is great, the people are great, but it’s a really different and unique place to be able to come and eat. It’s a great place to come, being able to hangout. It’s the go-to spot in town.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.