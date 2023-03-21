New Market baseball team announces departure

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - New Market will be losing one of the baseball teams that shares Rebel Park.

The New Market Shockers have announced that they will be playing this upcoming season at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird after field expenses were raised by the organization that oversees the field.

The announcement was made to Facebook Tuesday morning.

The Shockers play in the Rockingham County Baseball League (RCBL), and the league has been around since 1924, according to the RCBL Museum.

