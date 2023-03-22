25th Annual Blacks Run Clean up, Arbor Day events coming in April

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg’s Public Works department is just a few weeks away from its 25th annual Blacks Run Clean Up Day.

On April 15, people and groups will be invited to join other volunteers to pick up trash along the Blacks Run stream that runs through the city. Public works staff say on average, around two to three tons of waste are usually collected during the event.

“We’re at the headwaters of our watershed that eventually flows all the way to the Chesapeake Bay, so the volunteers are able to clean up the trash and debris from our space so our downstream neighbors don’t have to deal with our trash,” environmental specialist Wes Runion said.

Along with the clean-up, there will be an opportunity for tree planting in observance of Arbor Day.

There will also be a ‘Green Scene’, which provides a space for area environmental experts sharing ‘science fair’ style presentations with volunteers. Participants will receive a ‘passport’, and if they check off all locations at the Green Scene they will be entered in for a raffle prize.

Staff say there will also be other opportunities for participants to be recognized for their efforts.

“We have a social media photo contest for the largest group, the most enthusiastic group, the largest item recovered and the weirdest item recovered,” Stormwater compliance specialist Shayna Carter said.

The Blacks Run Clean up and Arbor Day event is happening Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will meet at the grassy lot beside Turner Pavilion.

Space is limited and pre-registration is encouraged, you can find more information by visiting the city of Harrisonburg’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.