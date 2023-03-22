Car carrier with multiple vehicles catch fire on I-295

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -State police say a car carrier carrying multiple cars caught fire Wednesday afternoon off I-295.

When troopers arrived after 2:15 p.m. on March 22, they said 4 to 6 of the cars on the rig were on fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

State police did not say what caused the flames.

All southbound lanes of I-295 are closed at mile marker 28 near I-64, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

