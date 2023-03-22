Car carrier with multiple vehicles catch fire on I-295
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -State police say a car carrier carrying multiple cars caught fire Wednesday afternoon off I-295.
When troopers arrived after 2:15 p.m. on March 22, they said 4 to 6 of the cars on the rig were on fire.
No one was injured in the fire.
State police did not say what caused the flames.
All southbound lanes of I-295 are closed at mile marker 28 near I-64, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
