Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Liberty University in April

Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes...
Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes during a State of the State address that will likely be as much about his national ambitions as it is an assessment of Florida’s status in the wake of a pandemic and a series of crippling storms.(Associated Press)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Wednesday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) will speak at convocation in April.

The event will be April 14 and start at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center.

“We are pleased to announce that Liberty University will be hosting Gov. Ron DeSantis as a Convocation speaker next month,” said Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo. “As a university that is committed to Training Champions for Christ with academic excellence, it is important for our students to hear from some of the nation’s top influential leaders who are committed to the Christian faith while serving in the public square. Gov. DeSantis comes in a long line of notable guests to Convocation. We look forward to hearing him encourage, educate, and inspire our students.”

DeSantis has been the Governor of Florida since 2019 and is seen as a potential presidential candidate

