Grand jury date set for Community Street suspect

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One suspect in a shooting on Community Street last October appeared in Rockingham County court Tuesday.

Lewis Bailey was charged with lynching and first-degree murder.

Bailey and his two adult children, Jornileyah McCornell and Genesis McCornell were arrested in connection to the shooting.

The McCornell’s have since been let out on bond and were witnesses on the stand at Tuesday’s hearing.

They claimed the victim was known to them, they said he had been dating their mother.

Jornileyah McCornell said they went to the victims house to approach him about an alleged sexual assault on Jornileyah.

The medical examiner determined nine of the 10 rounds fired hit the victim.

After rescue squads tried for minutes to revive the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey will face a grand jury for indictment on April 17.

More than 500 people gathered Tuesday evening at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren to launch a...
Valley Interface Action group unveiled, call for more transportation and childcare in the Valley
