High school seniors lean more towards the workforce for post-grad plans

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Spring break is over, which means graduation is closer for everyone, including students in Rockingham County Public Schools.

The 95-percent graduation rate is seen as steady and significantly high, but not every student has their heart set on going to college.

As far as post-grad plans, Scheikl shared that this generation sees options wider than just going continuing education. He describes it as a shift because more students are ready to get right to work.

“More students go directly into the workforce than ten years ago. There’s been a significant increase. It’s almost a third now, it might be even above a third than last year. Four-year institutions, that percentage has decreased but those are really the two big trends,” Scheikl said.

According to RCPS, only 50 percent of the student body voiced any interest in pursuing a four-year degree.

Others want to put their skill trades to use as many students graduate high school with a diploma and some certifications because of resources like Massanutten Technical Center.

Rockingham County Public Schools’ counselors and educators know having programs in place to support students is key to their long-term success.

