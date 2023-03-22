Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Juvenile faces extra charges in Appomattox horse deaths; man also charged

5 horses shot and killed in Appomattox County
5 horses shot and killed in Appomattox County(Makayla Shelton)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges are pending against a juvenile charged with killing five horses in Appomattox County last week.

A veterinarian’s assessment determined in addition to the five horses shot to death, five horses (up from the originally reported three) were wounded and a dog was killed. The surviving horses are expected to recover, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Dennis Lee Martin, 57 of Spout Spring, has been charged with recklessly leaving a loaded and unsecured firearm so as to endanger a firearm and willfully contributing to the delinquency of a child. No information has been given regarding his relationship to the juvenile suspect.

The juvenile, whose name and age haven’t been released, was arrested for the shootings of the animals that occurred March 15, 2023 on a property in the 1600 block of Double Bridges Road in Spout Spring.

Appomattox County Animal Control, Virginia State Police, the Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
New Market Rebels baseball park
New Market baseball team announces departure
Generic
Harrisonburg man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting state trooper
Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro.
Waynesboro shooting suspect in custody, WPD says
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home

Latest News

Mandy Bartholomew: Childcare in Harrisonburg - March 22
Mandy Bartholomew: Childcare in Harrisonburg - March 22
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
VSP
One dead after vehicle catches fire in Nelson County, VSP says
25th annual Blacks Run Clean Up and Arbor Day event happening April 15 in Harrisonburg
25th Annual Blacks Run Clean up, Arbor Day events coming in April