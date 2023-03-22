Luray awarded T-Mobile grant to revitalize Ruffner Plaza

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is getting a facelift.

Out of hundreds of applicants, Luray is one of 25 places across the United States to receive the ‘T-Mobile Hometown Grant.’

“It was extremely competitive and we didn’t really know that going into it so when we found that out and realized that we had been awarded the grant we were just ecstatic,” Jen Jenkins, the Superintendent of Parks and Rec for Luray said.

This grant will help the town revitalize and refurbish parts of Ruffner Plaza which sits in the heart of downtown Luray.

“That is sort of a central location to our downtown area and it’s really important for a good resting spot for our greenway trail users as well as a number of our special events,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said there were some areas that weren’t meeting the town’s expectations and some safety issues at Ruffner Plaza that they hope this grant helps address.

“New broomed concrete sidewalks, stamped concrete underneath the shade structure itself, there will be improved electric components as well as lighting, replacement of the safety ballers and handicap access ramps so it’s gonna be a great upgrade,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said these improvements will allow them to expand the functionality of the events they have at the plaza.

”It’s so centrally located along the Hawksbill Greenway trail so a lot of people just stop in to take a break or enjoy the scenery and so I think it will be great for just about everyone,” Jenkins said.

Work is set to begin as soon as possible and go throughout the summer and possibly into the fall. Jenkins said it depends how well they can work around the events like summer concerts already scheduled.

