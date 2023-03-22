One dead after vehicle catches fire in Nelson County, VSP says

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) say a New Jersey man is dead after a single-vehicle crash happened in Nelson County.

According to the VSP, just after 9:30 p.m. on March 19, they responded to a reported crash on Route 29, just south of Tidbit Trail. A 2008 Toyota Highlander was traveling south on Route 29 when it allegedly ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire, according to the VSP.

The driver, Hyon Soo Jung, 76, of Teaneck, N.J., died at the scene, the VSP says.

The crash is still under investigation.

