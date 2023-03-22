Philippi man killed in mining accident

VOLGA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was killed in a mining accident Wednesday morning.

62-year-old Cecil Barker was killed around 8:45 a.m. when he was riding a mantrip that crashed while moving underground at Century Mining’s Longview Mine just outside of Volga, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice made the announcement during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Barker had 18 years of mining experience and was one of three men on a survey crew riding in the vehicle when it crashed, Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice said the other two men sustained minor injuries. Keith Hainer with Allegheny Metallurgical said they were treated and released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are at the mine site and will be conducting an investigation.

Gov. Justice asked everyone to keep Barker’s family in their prayers.

Gov. Justice released the following statement on Barker’s death:

Today, we lost another West Virginia hero. Our brave coal miners go underground every day, providing the coal that powers our nation through electricity generation and steelmaking. Losing a brave miner is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.

Keith Hainer released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the coal miner which we lost today. Words cannot express how deeply saddened we are by this tragic event.

Further information has not been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/22/23 at 10:49 a.m.)

Emergency crews were called out on reports of an accident at a mine in Barbour County.

Crews went to the Century Mining site just outside of Volga, southwest of Philippi.

First responders were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on reports of some kind of accident.

Officials have not confirmed any other details at this time.

Crews responded to a mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in Barbour County. (WDTV)

