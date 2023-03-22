Pleasant temperatures continue

WEDNESDAY: A stray sprinkle or light shower for the day but most stay dry. Mainly cloudy for the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. Breezy at times mostly for the higher ridges. Highs in the upper 50s. If we have more sunshine, highs may be into the low 60s. A pleasant day.

Turning mostly cloudy during the evening and still pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s. A few showers overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day, a few isolated showers mainly north of Rt. 33 and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Warming fast and windy for the day. Gusts 30-40 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. A warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s, contingent on sunshine. More sunshine, highs will be warmer. Staying breezy into the evening as temperatures will drop into the 60s after sunset. Mostly cloudy for the night with a few spotty showers after midnight. Pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures rising into the 60s. Overcast throughout the day with on and off scattered showers, breezy. More mild throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 60s but fluctuating with the rain. Rain showers will continue to be on and off through the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s and still breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 40s. Spotty to scattered showers on and off by the afternoon. Then the sun comes out and clouds decrease. Pleasant and windy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds gusting at 20-30 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Partly sunny and pleasant for the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly sunny but mild for the day with highs around 60. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and a cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.