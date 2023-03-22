Draw Your Weather
Rabid skunk confirmed in Troutville

(Virginia Department of Health)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia health officials have confirmed rabies in the area of Autumn Lane in Troutville.

A skunk was confirmed positive for rabies by the Virginia Department of Health March 22, 2023. Botetourt Animal Control collected the skunk March 16.

Anyone who knows of any human or animal contact with the skunk is urged to contact the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764 or Botetourt Animal Control.

The Virginia Department of Health says, “Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It is preventable in domestic animals through vaccinations, but is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.:

Per VDH, exposure to rabies is considered:

  • any time a bite or scratch (or other circumstance) allows saliva or central nervous system tissue from a potentially rabid animal to enter an open, fresh wound.
  • when rabid tissue enters a mucous membrane via the eye, mouth, or nose.

The Code of Virginia §3.2-6521 requires pet owners to maintain current rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats aged four months and older, according to VDH. People should not approach or touch any wild or stray animals and should report any abnormal animal behavior to their local animal control. All animal bites and rabies exposures (from wild and domestic animals) must be reported to the RCAHD Environmental Health Division at 540-204-9764.

Per VDH, to help prevent the spread of rabies, everyone should:

  • AVOID contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know.
  • REPORT unusual-acting animals.
  • VACCINATE all of your dogs, cats and ferrets, and keep their vaccinations current.
  • CALL your doctor and the local health department if you are exposed, or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed to an animal with rabies.

