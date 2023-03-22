Draw Your Weather
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of Friends and Family Restaurant have released an update and statement about what may have caused the fire that destroyed their building in February.

The owners of the restaurant released a statement Tuesday night, saying the fire investigation was unable to pinpoint an exact starting point for the fire. However, it appears to have started within a wall and spread quickly through the attic.

The fire was then fueled by what was inside. The family says many items inside were irreplaceable, but the memories live on. But now, the owners are looking to move forward.

The next process includes the demolition of what’s left of the structure. They’re actively working on a floor plan for the new building and hope to have something drawn up and approved in the next few weeks.

They say the new layout will aim to continue to put their customers first. An outdoor seating area, gift shop, and private dining area for parties are in the works.

Owners write while the rebuilding process will be long, they are optimistic they’ll be up and running by early 2024.

The family also said in their statement they are grateful for all the support they’ve received from those near and far. A GoFundMe has been created. You can visit the fundraising page there. You can find that and the entire statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

