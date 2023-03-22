Staunton mattress store hosts sale to benefit factory damaged in fire

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Mattress Co. is having a fire relief sale after its manufacturing facility in Hopewell, was destroyed in a fire Sunday evening.

Staunton Mattress Co. said that all of its Virginia-made mattresses as well as their brand Hunter and Smith were made in that factory.

Terrey Rodgers, General Manager and VP of Operations, said that Sunday they were informed that a fire enveloped their factory in Hopewell that caused the roof to collapse and it was a total loss.

The store also offers other mattresses that are currently marked down to help create revenue while they try to get production going again in the coming months.

Rodgers said “About fifty percent of our sales are from Virginia mattresses and so we are having these sales to show that we do have other things to offer and try to generate some revenue not just for this small business but for the small business in Richmond as well.”

The business is hoping to have a new factory location soon. They hope to be back up and in some of production in 6 to 8 weeks.

“We are just deeply blessed at the amount of people who have reached out to us to support our local business and to help keep us afloat during this time,” Said Rodgers.

