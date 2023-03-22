Valley Interface Action group unveiled, call for more transportation and childcare in the Valley

Draw Your Weather
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - More than 500 people gathered Tuesday evening at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren to launch a new citizen action organization called Valley Interface Action.

Members of the Valley Interface Action group called on elected officials, Sentara and James Madison University to work with them to create more transportation and childcare opportunities in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“We’re really excited about the elected officials that are here and the community leaders that are here to help work together to create a better situation for childcare and a better situation for transportation here,” Jennifer Scarr, pastor at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren said.

Members of Harrisonburg City Council, Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, Tony Wilt and members of 36 different congregations attended.

”Drawing together across political bounds, across city and county bounds to create a collective vision for the valley,” Scarr said.

Those who attended tonight were asked to take a call-to-action commitment. This commitment means they would attend a future VIA meeting.

The next one will be attending the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, March 22.

You can also sign up to be a friend of the VIA and donate to help the community action group get off the ground.

