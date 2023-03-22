VPAS launches “No Senior Eats Alone” during March of Wheels campaign

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is bringing awareness to senior isolation during it’s 21st annual celebration of March for Meals.

VPAS has teamed up with A Bowl of Good in Harrisonburg to help deliver meals to vulnerable seniors.

”This is a day where we invite community leaders to join us in delivering meals for home-bound older adults that are 60 years or older,” said Beth Bland, director of senior services for VPAS, ”It’s our opportunity to draw attention to senior hunger and social isolation. One of the new things we are incorporating this year is our No Senior Eats Alone campaign because we know that older adults are at rick for social isolation and that can lead to other health problems, physical problems, depression, and so we are encouraging everybody in the community to find an older loved one in their life and to share a meal with them.”

For more information on future events and how you can help out, visit vpas.info or call 540-615-5341.

