Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

VPAS launches “No Senior Eats Alone” during March of Wheels campaign

Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is bringing awareness to senior isolation during it’s 21st annual celebration of March for Meals.

VPAS has teamed up with A Bowl of Good in Harrisonburg to help deliver meals to vulnerable seniors.

”This is a day where we invite community leaders to join us in delivering meals for home-bound older adults that are 60 years or older,” said Beth Bland, director of senior services for VPAS, ”It’s our opportunity to draw attention to senior hunger and social isolation. One of the new things we are incorporating this year is our No Senior Eats Alone campaign because we know that older adults are at rick for social isolation and that can lead to other health problems, physical problems, depression, and so we are encouraging everybody in the community to find an older loved one in their life and to share a meal with them.”

For more information on future events and how you can help out, visit vpas.info or call 540-615-5341.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
New Market Rebels baseball park
New Market baseball team announces departure
Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro.
Waynesboro shooting suspect in custody, WPD says
Generic
Harrisonburg man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting state trooper
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home

Latest News

Rabid skunk confirmed in Troutville
Police say 4 to 6 cars on the carrier caught fire on I-295.
Car carrier with multiple vehicles catch fire on I-295
Emergency personnel remove debris from a plane crash in Percy Priest Lake Sunday, May 30, 2021,...
NTSB determines cause of crash that killed Gwen Shamblin, Brentwood church members
Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Liberty University in April