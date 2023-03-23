Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Art Vision returns for its 7th year showcasing RCSP students’ art

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Arts Council of the Valley’s 7th annual art vision has returned to Smith House Galleries in Downtown Harrisonburg. This project displays works of art from more than one hundred Rockingham County Public School students.

The executive director of the Arts Council of the Valley, Jenny Burden, says during the opening of the show students were so proud to showcase their work.

“They are in a professional art gallery and their work was chosen by their teacher to be shown here. It is exciting,” Burden said.

Art teachers throughout RCPS give students a prompt and they create their works of art. Teachers from 23 schools in the district, from elementary to high school, choose three to four pieces of art to put in the show.

Burden having shown many exhibits at the Smith House Galleries says these student artists are on their way.

“If I were a student artist and my work of art were chosen to be in a gallery show, I would want to continue my art and I hope that each one of these student artists will do the same,” Burden said.

The gallery is on display now until March 31 and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. You can also view the works online.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
VSP
One dead after vehicle catches fire in Nelson County, VSP says
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say

Latest News

The Harrisonburg City Council is set to meet on Tuesday night. One item on the agenda is the...
Harrisonburg Homeless shelter, fire station, 5 other ARPA projects beginning to move forward
Bridgewater College introducing new minor in fall 2023.
Bridgewater College introduces financial planning minor
Air3 flies over Singer's Glen
Air3 flies over Singer's Glen
Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds