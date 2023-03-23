Art Vision returns for its 7th year showcasing RCSP students’ art

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Arts Council of the Valley’s 7th annual art vision has returned to Smith House Galleries in Downtown Harrisonburg. This project displays works of art from more than one hundred Rockingham County Public School students.

The executive director of the Arts Council of the Valley, Jenny Burden, says during the opening of the show students were so proud to showcase their work.

“They are in a professional art gallery and their work was chosen by their teacher to be shown here. It is exciting,” Burden said.

Art teachers throughout RCPS give students a prompt and they create their works of art. Teachers from 23 schools in the district, from elementary to high school, choose three to four pieces of art to put in the show.

Burden having shown many exhibits at the Smith House Galleries says these student artists are on their way.

“If I were a student artist and my work of art were chosen to be in a gallery show, I would want to continue my art and I hope that each one of these student artists will do the same,” Burden said.

The gallery is on display now until March 31 and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. You can also view the works online.

