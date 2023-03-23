Blue Sprocket Pressing staying busy with continued vinyl record boom

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago sales of vinyl records have been booming. It has made for a busy few years for Blue Sprocket Pressing in Harrisonburg, which began manufacturing vinyl records five years ago.

“We saw the demand from artists in this area and regionally for vinyl records. We saw a lot of demand for them at concerts and stores and people were having a hard time getting them in a timely fashion. So we decided to start looking at what it would cost to manufacture them,” said Logan Stoltzfus, Co-Owner of Blue Sprocket Pressing.

When Blue Sprocket first began making records its owners thought that they would primarily be serving Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic community but it now ships them to clients all over the world.

“We ship records all over North America, we’ve shipped them to Asia, we’ve shipped them to Australia, to Europe. So we work on titles for national and international artists,” said Chris Jackson, Co-Owner of Blue Sprocket Pressing. “Despite being a small plant from a capacity standpoint we’re pretty tied into the international vinyl boom.”

Jackson said that by the late 1990s-early 2000s the vinyl medium seemed to be pretty much dead and many plants that made vinyl records either completely shut down or converted over to making CDs. Then in the Mid 2000s, the popularity of vinyl records began to grow.

“There was this initial like ‘whoa’ and everybody took notice and after that, it grew very steadily right up until COVID. COVID then had another one of these just insane ramp-ups,” said Jackson.

Since the pandemic first hit the demand for vinyl records has remained high.

“It’s not as insane as it was during the certain peaks within the pandemic but within the music industry specifically vinyl is far and away the most popular physical merchandise item,” said Jackson.

With ongoing supply chain issues and a huge demand for vinyl records during the pandemic Blue Sprocket and other record manufacturers became backed up with a significant number of orders.

“At the peak of pandemic demand, we thought quoting someone six to eight months was outrageous and that was fast for the industry.

On an average day, Blue Sprocket makes between 700 and 1500 records depending on the size of the orders they’ve received.

“When we’re running a black record and there’s no changeover, one title is running all day, we’ll probably get 1,000 records of that machine in a day. When we’re running a bunch of small titles that might be less, closer to 400 or 500 if we’re switching the stampers over between every job,” said Stoltzfus.

Blue Sprocket produces records with a minimum of 100 records an order. While the individual records can be made quickly the process is lengthy.

“As far as a single record goes they are typically somewhere between 20 and 30 seconds a record as far as making that impression, trimming it, and having a finished record you can package and send to a consumer. The rest of the process has quite a few more steps involved and depends on a number of factors but usually, it’s a period of months,” said Stoltzfus.

Chris Jackson said that he anticipates vinyl sales will soon return to pre-pandemic levels of growth but that he doesn’t see the medium dying off again as it did in the late 90s.

“People have rediscovered in our highly fast-paced digital life what listening to music on vinyl is all about and it’s about sort of slowing down and paying reverence to the music and just having that experience,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.