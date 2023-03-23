Draw Your Weather
Crews fighting wildfire in the Shenandoah National Park

Crews are on scene, and working to put out a wildfire at the Shenandoah National Park.
Crews are on scene, and working to put out a wildfire at the Shenandoah National Park.(ShenandoahNPS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews are battling a wildfire in the Big Meadows area of the Shenandoah National Park.

The ShenandoahNPS (SNPS) says park staff noticed smoke around 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, and began to respond.

The fire is near the Big Meadows area, the Rapidan Road is closed, and trails in the area have also been shut down, according to the SNPS.

According to the SNPS, hand crews led the initial attack against the blaze, and the United States Forest Service also responded and are assisting.

As of 5:30 p.m., the SNP says around 13.5 acres have been affected by the fire, and the SNPS is reporting around 25% containment.

This is a developing story, and we will share more information once we have it.

