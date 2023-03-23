Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
New Market Rebels baseball park
New Market baseball team announces departure
Zaine Anthony Wells Jr, a 25-year-old man from Waynesboro.
Waynesboro shooting suspect in custody, WPD says
Generic
Harrisonburg man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting state trooper
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland
A member of the NYPD stands outside of Trump Tower on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York....
House GOP demands info from former prosecutors in Trump case
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
No. 5 JMU lacrosse overcomes No. 12 Virginia 10-8, improves to 9-1 overall
No. 5 JMU lacrosse overcomes No. 12 Virginia 10-8, improves to 9-1 overall
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area