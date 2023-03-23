Draw Your Weather
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Elkton is behind bars after a standoff with law enforcement Thursday morning.

In a press release, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the department received a call about a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. in the 19000 block of Spotswood Trail in Elkton.

He said the situation quickly escalated as the man started firing shots with a woman inside the home.

When deputies responded to the scene, Sheriff Hutcheson said they were also shot at. Thankfully, no one was hit by the bullets.

After a brief standoff with the RCSO SWAT team, 50-year-old Robert Edward Payne exited the residence unarmed and surrendered without further incident.

He’s being held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Virginia State Police Crime Scene Unit is currently assisting with the collection of evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story.

