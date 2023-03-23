Fire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has confirmed a wildfire near the Big Meadows area.
According to the SNP, smoke was seen by staff this afternoon, and trails in the area and Rapidan Road are closed. Crews are battling the blaze, and power to the Big Meadows area has been cut off by the power company.
The damaged caused by the fire is unknown at the time, but hand crews have begun battling the flames, according to the SNP.
This is a developing story, and we will share more information once we have it.
