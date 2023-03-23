Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Fire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park

A wildfire has been confirmed to be burning by the SNP.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has confirmed a wildfire near the Big Meadows area.

According to the SNP, smoke was seen by staff this afternoon, and trails in the area and Rapidan Road are closed. Crews are battling the blaze, and power to the Big Meadows area has been cut off by the power company.

The damaged caused by the fire is unknown at the time, but hand crews have begun battling the flames, according to the SNP.

This is a developing story, and we will share more information once we have it.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Generic police lights
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
VSP
One dead after vehicle catches fire in Nelson County, VSP says

Latest News

Wildfire confirmed in the Shenandoah National Park
JMU football kicks off spring practice
JMU football kicks off spring practice
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago sales of vinyl records have been...
Blue Sprocket Pressing staying busy with continued vinyl record boom
The Arts Council of the Valley’s 7th annual art vision has returned to Smith House Galleries in...
Art Vision returns for its 7th year showcasing RCSP students’ art