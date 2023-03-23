Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man arrested for murder after woman found dead in Rockbridge County

Leland Johnson mugshot
Leland Johnson mugshot(Rockbridge County Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday.

Virginia State Police say the remains of Stormie Markland, 38 of Rockbridge, were discovered March 22, 2023, along Hopper Creek Road in Rockbridge County. The body was lying over a hillside off the road.

Markland had been reported missing/endangered March 20, 2023, by family members, according to state police. The investigation determined Markland had died under violent circumstances. The remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District to determine the cause of death.

VSP Special Agents identified Leland David Johnson, 44, as a possible suspect. He was located at a family member’s home and questioned by state police, who then consulted with the Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorney and arrested him. He is in the Rockbridge County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
VSP
One dead after vehicle catches fire in Nelson County, VSP says
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
Generic police lights
Elkton man in custody after standoff in Rockingham County Thursday
Tahir Mahmud (left) died during an armed robbery at the Joy Food Store (right) on Riverside...
VIDEO: Reward upped to $10k in 2017 Danville homicide
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors show support for Valley Interfaith Action and address tax rates