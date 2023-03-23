Draw Your Weather
No. 5 JMU lacrosse overcomes No. 12 Virginia 10-8, improves to 9-1 overall

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday evening, No. 6 James Madison lacrosse escaped with a 10-8 win over No. 12 Virginia at Sentara Park.

The Dukes improve to 9-1 on the season. Sophomore Savannah Derey led the Dukes with three goals while senior Tai Jankowski added two for the purple and gold. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan had 12 saves.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday as James Madison faces Temple on the road.

