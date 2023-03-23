Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

One dead in Bedford County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday afternoon in Bedford County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. on Route 460, just west of Heightview Drive in Bedford County.

A 65-year-old woman was driving her Jeep east on Route 460 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Vicki Bailey Crews, 64 of Alta Vista, was a passenger in the Jeep. She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died. Troopers say Crews was wearing her seatbelt.

Virginia State Police say the driver was also hurt in the crash and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no charges pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
One dead after wreck near Timberville
Siegfried Holzer, missing from Christiansburg
Body found in search for missing Christiansburg man
The family writes that while the rebuilding process will be long they're optimistic they’ll be...
Restaurant owners offer update into fire investigation and rebuilding plans
VSP
One dead after vehicle catches fire in Nelson County, VSP says
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week