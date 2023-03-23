Draw Your Weather
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds

Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has been booked into jail on a theft charge.

62-year-old Kenneth Shaver is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of Property $10,000<$100,000.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

The website for Greater Vision Baptist Church shows he’s the pastor there.

The arrest citation for Shaver shows he’s accused of spending more than $10,000 that belonged to the church operating fund.

We’ve reached out to the church for comment.

