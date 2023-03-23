Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia State Police (VSP), who confirmed the fatalities, and injuries Thursday evening. According to the VSP, the crash happened on March 22, at around 4:50 p.m. along the 16000 block of Route 211.

A 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west on Route 211 when it reportedly attempted a left turn into a private drive and collided with an eastbound 2010 Toyota Camry.

The VSP says the driver of the Chevrolet, Jennifer L. Silvious, 47, of New Market, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Toyota, Denice R. Grove, 72, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. .A passenger in the Toyota, Melba E. Grove, 101, of New Market, died at the scene of the crash. A second passenger in the Toyota, Beatrice S. Antisdel, 69, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later passed away.

The VSP says the crash is under investigation, and Silvious was charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.