Two dead, two injured after crash on Route 211, VSP investigating

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.

This information comes from a press release sent out by the Virginia State Police (VSP), who confirmed the fatalities, and injuries Thursday evening. According to the VSP, the crash happened on March 22, at around 4:50 p.m. along the 16000 block of Route 211.

A 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west on Route 211 when it reportedly attempted a left turn into a private drive and collided with an eastbound 2010 Toyota Camry.

The VSP says the driver of the Chevrolet, Jennifer L. Silvious, 47, of New Market, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Toyota, Denice R. Grove, 72, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. .A passenger in the Toyota, Melba E. Grove, 101, of New Market, died at the scene of the crash. A second passenger in the Toyota, Beatrice S. Antisdel, 69, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later passed away.

The VSP says the crash is under investigation, and Silvious was charged with reckless driving.

