Valley Mission Thrift Stores experiencing furniture shortage

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Mission Thrift stores in Waynesboro and Staunton are having a furniture shortage.

Susan Richardson, Executive Director of Valley Mission, said “Our two valley mission thrift stores bring in more than fifty percent of our operating income yearly, essentially we rely on donations from the community, one of our biggest sellers is furniture. we have a lot of realtors who purchase furniture to put in homes they are staging and of course other people who need the furniture and lately we have not been receiving a lot of furniture.”

Richardson said that as a reseller the Virginia Department of Health and Consumer Product Safety Commission set guidelines for they can and cannot sell.

“We are not able to accept mattresses, we are not able to furniture that is stained or torn or has pet odor damage. We are not able to accept toys that have been recalled or certain things for children like baby beds,” said Richardson.

Some other items include: gas appliances, dishwashers, floor-model TV’s and stereos, large metal desks, pianos, paint and other chemicals.

Richardson said that the shortage is impacting their sales.

“Furniture is a big seller, so often these large pieces bring people into the stores and people buy other items while they are there so as results our sales have really gone down,” said Richardson.

Richardson said that some of the items needed are couches, love seats, sofas, recliners, and kitchen tables.

“We do have a box truck that does pick up furniture, we run two days, so we encourage anyone who has furniture that they need picked up. they would just call one of two thrift stores, one in Staunton and one in Waynesboro. they would just be put on our list to pick up,” said Richardson.

