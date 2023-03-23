Draw Your Weather
VIDEO: Reward upped to $10k in 2017 Danville homicide

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Danville PD Release) - Danville Crime Stoppers has allotted reward money in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get a conviction in an unsolved homicide from 2017. Crime Stoppers is now offering an additional $2,500, making it $10,000 in total for a tip that leads to someone being convicted.

The FBI announced in 2021 $7,500, “for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the armed robbery and homicide of Mr. Tahir Mahmud.”

Sept. 12, 2017, Mahmud was shot and killed at Joy Food Store in the 500 block of Riverside Drive. Danville Police also determined the store had been robbed.

Initial information indicated a male was seen leaving the store around the time of the murder and robbery, according to police. The person was described as Black, slender, and wearing Unique jeans.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV with information that may lead to the identification of this person.

