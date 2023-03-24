Draw Your Weather
101-year-old woman dies in Route 211 crash

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 101-year-old woman was killed in a wreck on Route 211 Wednesday evening.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) says Melba E. Grove, 101, of New Market, was a passenger in the 2010 Toyota Camry that collided with a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse. The VSP says the Traverse was traveling west on Route 211 when it attempted a left turn into a private drive and collided with the Camry heading east.

Grove was wearing her seatbelt, but died at the scene, according to the VSP.

According to the VSP, another passenger in the Camry, Beatrice S. Antisdel, 69, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Camry, Denice R. Grove, 72, of New Market, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment, the VSP says.

The VSP says the crash is still under investigation.

